Zydus To Export Medicines To Afghanistan, Establish Local Facility As India-Taliban Ties Improve

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. will export medicines to Afghanistan and later establish a local manufacturing plant, in what is seen as another mark of renewed economic engagement between India and the Taliban-ruled country.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding worth $100 million with Kabul-based Raoufi Group in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in a press release, stated that Zydus will initially export its pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan. Later, the company’s 24/7 representative office will be relocated there, where it will begin domestic drug production.

The agreement comes days after a high-ranking delegation led by Afghan Commerce Minister Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi visited India.

During this trip, he met with senior Indian government officials and private sector representatives for detailed discussions regarding investment opportunities in Afghanistan.