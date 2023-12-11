Zydus Lifesciences Inks Licensing Pact With Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Commenting on the agreement, Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said, "This is an important milestone and we are happy to work with Daewoong for the generic version of Lupron Depot, empowering patients with access to a critical therapy. This is yet another step to strengthen Zydus' complex injectable portfolio."

Daewoong Pharmaceutical CEO Sengho Jeon said, "Given the complexity, complex generic drug products like Lupron Depot do not exist to date, and we aim to be the first company in manufacturing the generic version of this complex, long-acting injectable Lupron Depot product."

Leuprolide Acetate for depot suspension is a long-acting injectable product in a kit with a prefilled dual-chamber syringe, used for the treatment of advanced prostatic cancer, endometriosis, and uterine leiomyomata (fibroids), depending on its dosage regime, Zydus said.