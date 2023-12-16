Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S.FDA Nod To Sell Generic Anti-Epileptic Medication

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic anti-epileptic medication..The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths, the drug firm said in a statement..Lacosamide is indicated to treat partial-onset seizures. It is also used with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures..The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad..As per IQVIA data, Lacosamide Tablets had annual sales of $249 million in the US.