Zydus Lifesciences Gets U.S.FDA Nod To Sell Generic Anti-Epileptic Medication

The company said it will manufacture the product at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

16 Dec 2023, 04:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (Source: company website)

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic anti-epileptic medication.

The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Lacosamide Tablets in multiple strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.

Lacosamide is indicated to treat partial-onset seizures. It is also used with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

As per IQVIA data, Lacosamide Tablets had annual sales of $249 million in the US.

