Zydus Lifesciences' Desidustat Tablet For Anemia Treatment Accepted In China

Commenting on the NDA acceptance of Desidustat in China by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director, Sharvil Patel said, "We believe this collaboration with CMS will accelerate the development and commercialisation process of Desidustat in Greater China."

CMS holds the license to develop, register, manufacture, use and commercialise the Desidustat in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan, the company said.