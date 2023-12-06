NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZydus Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Medication
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Medication

Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market and market Methylene Blue injection to treat a rare blood condition.

06 Dec 2023, 07:05 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash) 

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic product to treat a rare blood condition.

The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Methylene Blue injection in strengths of 10mg/2ml and 50mg/5ml, the drug firm said in a statement.

Zydus' product is the generic version of ProvayBlue injection.

The majority of current market usage is still on the ampoule presentation whereas Zydus is offering a generic version of Methylene Blue injection in vial presentation, the company stated.

From a hospital perspective, a vial presentation is an affordable option with significant benefits and advantages, it added.

Methylene Blue injection is an oxidation-reduction agent indicated for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with acquired methemoglobinemia.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Methylene Blue injection (10mg/2ml and 50mg/5ml) had an annual sale of around $73.4 million in the U.S.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT