Zydus Gets Chinese Health Regulator Nod For Generic Anxiety Drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Chinese health regulator to market a medication for the treatment of major depressive disorder among others.

The company has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China for Venlafaxine extended-release capsules in strengths of 75 mg and 150 mg respectively, the drug firm said in a statement.

Venlafaxine ER capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder. The medication helps to restore the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain to improve mood and reduce anxiety.

This is the first approval that the Gujarat-based firm has received from NMPA in China. Zydus Lifesciences shares were trading 0.84% down at Rs 939.05 apiece on BSE.