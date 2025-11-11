Business NewsBusinessZydus Gets Chinese Health Regulator Nod For Generic Anxiety Drug
ADVERTISEMENT

Zydus Gets Chinese Health Regulator Nod For Generic Anxiety Drug

Venlafaxine ER capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder.

11 Nov 2025, 04:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Venlafaxine ER capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder (Source: Zydus Lifesciences website)</p></div>
Venlafaxine ER capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder (Source: Zydus Lifesciences website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Chinese health regulator to market a medication for the treatment of major depressive disorder among others.

The company has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China for Venlafaxine extended-release capsules in strengths of 75 mg and 150 mg respectively, the drug firm said in a statement.

Venlafaxine ER capsules are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder. The medication helps to restore the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain to improve mood and reduce anxiety.

This is the first approval that the Gujarat-based firm has received from NMPA in China. Zydus Lifesciences shares were trading 0.84% down at Rs 939.05 apiece on BSE.

ALSO READ

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Hold', Sees 4% Downside — Check New Target Price
Opinion
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Hold', Sees 4% Downside — Check New Target Price
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT