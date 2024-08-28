Zudio Store Expansion Soars To More Than Double Of Westside

Tata apparel brand Zudio's store expansion has surpassed that of sister brand Westside, with the former operating more than double the number of stores than the latter. In a post on social media platform X, Aditya Kondawar, partner and vice president of Compcircle, shared a screenshot from a Kotak Institutional Equities report, showcasing a striking contrast between the growth trajectories of Zudio and Westside.

According to the graph, Zudio has seen stores growth soaring from 80 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to 559 currently. In comparison, Westside, which had 163 stores at the same starting point, now operates 228 stores.

Zudio has added 470 stores over the past 16 quarters, averaging a new store opening every three days. Westside, in contrast, has added 148 stores during this period, the data revealed.