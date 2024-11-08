Zoomcar Raises $9.15 Million In Funding For Debt Repayment And Working Capital

Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar on Friday said it has raised $9.15 million (about Rs 76 crore) from institutional investors. The proceeds will be used for repayment of approximately $3.8 million in debt and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

In connection with the private placement, the company said it issued an aggregate of 2,137,850 units, with each unit sold at an effective price of $4.28 per unit and consisting of one share of common stock, two Series A warrants, each exercisable for one share of common stock at an initial exercise price of $4.03 per share.