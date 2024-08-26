Zomato’s Largest Stakeholder Bullish On Upcoming ‘District’ App

Food delivery platform Zomato Ltd. is set to expand its going-out business with the launch of a dedicated app, ‘District’. The new platform for booking restaurants, movie tickets and events is expected to be launched by September 2024. Amid the buzz around the company’s massive scale-up of the going-out business, Zomato’s largest stakeholder, Info Edge (India) Ltd., is bullish about the move.

The platform has immense potential to grow in terms of revenue and profitability, according to Chintan Thakkar, director and chief financial officer at Info Edge.

“We have been founding investors in both Zomato and Policybazaar. We are the largest shareholders even as on this date. We see great value in terms of the business that has been created, we still think there’s a lot more headroom for them to grow in terms of the real business, revenue growth and profitability. We have a very long-term outlook for the investment,” Thakkar told NDTV Profit.

Thakkar’s comments come after Zomato announced last week that it would acquire Paytm’s movie and event ticket booking business in an all-cash deal worth Rs 2,048 crore.

Info Edge supports Zomato’s new ‘going-out’ venture, Thakkar said. He is bullish about the company’s ability to successfully launch their new platform, ‘District’.

“We are certainly supporting whatever moves they have taken. We are pretty confident that they will come out with flying colours in the execution of this new platform they are making called District. We are very bullish about the same,” Thakkar said.