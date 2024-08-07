Zomato's Game-Changing Payment Feature Includes COD With Instant Credit

Food delivery giant Zomato Ltd. has launched a new payment feature for cash-on-delivery orders. Customers can pay their delivery partners in cash and request the balance amount to be instantly credited to their Zomato Money account, announced Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal.

“For cash on delivery orders, finding exact change can sometimes be inconvenient,” Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Starting today, our customers can pay delivery partners in cash and ask for the balance amount to be added instantly to their Zomato Money account. This balance can be used towards future delivery orders or dining out."

Goyal credited grocery delivery platform Big Basket as the inspiration behind this solution. He thanked their delivery partners, three of whom are working as product managers with the company, for pushing to develop this feature as soon as possible.