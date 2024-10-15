Zomato's Blinkit Introduces Quick 10-Minute Return And Exchange Feature

Zomato's quick commerce platform Blinkit has introduced an easy returns feature, allowing customers to return or exchange items within 10 minutes of raising a request. This new initiative aims to enhance customer convenience and streamline the shopping experience on the platform. Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder of Blinkit, shared the news on his X profile on Tuesday.

"Introducing Easy Returns on Blinkit! Customers can initiate a return/ exchange in case of a size or fit issue with the delivered product. This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear. The cool part—return or exchange will happen within 10 minutes of raising a request!" Dhindsa shared.

"We've been testing this in Delhi NCR for a couple of weeks and have now enabled it for Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. More cities to be added soon!" the co-founder tweeted.