Zomato's 2023 Year In Review: Biryani Most Ordered Dish, 'Nation's Biggest Foodie' In Mumbai & More
The largest single order, amounting to Rs 46,273, came from Bengaluru. Additionally, a customer from the same city sent 1,389 gift orders worth Rs 6.6 lakh through Zomato.
Food delivery giant Zomato has revealed its food-ordering trends in 2023 with Biryani being the most ordered dish on the platform. Over 10.09 crore biryani orders were placed on Zomato followed by over 7.45 crore orders of 'usual suspect' Pizza.
Zomato said that Hanees from Mumbai, who placed 3,580 orders on the platform is the 'nation's biggest foodie.' He averaged more than nine orders per day. Another person in Mumbai set a record with 121 orders in a single day.
In terms of cities, Bengaluru led in breakfast orders, while Delhi topped the list for late-night orders. The largest single order, amounting to Rs 46,273, came from Bengaluru. Additionally, a customer from the same city sent 1,389 gift orders worth Rs 6.6 lakh through Zomato.
Zomato humorously noted that the biryani orders could fill eight Qutub Minar in Delhi, and the pizzas could cover an area larger than five Eden Garden cricket stadiums in Kolkata.
Noodle bowls secured the third spot with over 4.55 crore orders.
Biryani Most Ordered Dish On Swiggy As Well
Biryani was the most ordered dish on Zomato's rival platform Swiggy as well. Swiggy customers ordered 2.5 biryanis per second in 2023. For every 5.5 chicken biryanis, there was one veg biryani ordered, the ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report said.
A biryani-loving family in Chandigarh ordered 70 plates in a single go during the nail-biting India vs Pakistan World Cup match in October. Swiggy was clocking over 250 Biryani orders per minute during this match.
The report stated that a user from Mumbai placed food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh whereas the maximum orders were by user accounts in Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad who have placed more than 10,000 orders each.
The biggest party host came from Jhansi by placing an order with 269 items, the report said.