Zomato's 2023 Year In Review: Biryani Most Ordered Dish, 'Nation's Biggest Foodie' In Mumbai & More

Food delivery giant Zomato has revealed its food-ordering trends in 2023 with Biryani being the most ordered dish on the platform. Over 10.09 crore biryani orders were placed on Zomato followed by over 7.45 crore orders of 'usual suspect' Pizza.

Zomato said that Hanees from Mumbai, who placed 3,580 orders on the platform is the 'nation's biggest foodie.' He averaged more than nine orders per day. Another person in Mumbai set a record with 121 orders in a single day.

In terms of cities, Bengaluru led in breakfast orders, while Delhi topped the list for late-night orders. The largest single order, amounting to Rs 46,273, came from Bengaluru. Additionally, a customer from the same city sent 1,389 gift orders worth Rs 6.6 lakh through Zomato.

Zomato humorously noted that the biryani orders could fill eight Qutub Minar in Delhi, and the pizzas could cover an area larger than five Eden Garden cricket stadiums in Kolkata.

Noodle bowls secured the third spot with over 4.55 crore orders.