Zomato Under Fire Over Platform Fee Hike: 'Will Cost More Than The Food Itself'

Food delivery platform Zomato has drawn sharp criticism from customers following its latest platform fee hike. The company’s decision to increase the platform fee by 20% from Rs 10 to Rs 12 per order has triggered backlash on social media.

The timing of the hike coincides with rising demand in the days leading up to the festive season. Irked netizens took to social media to vent about the fee hike and what they felt was lack of transparency in pricing policies.

One user highlighted the effect of repeated fee hikes. "Either @zomato thinks that the consumer is stupid, or they just don't care anymore. In the past year, I’ve seen the #PlatformFee increase up to Rs 10 and now it’s gone up by Rs 2 again, bringing it to a total of Rs 12. The same order in Zomato and @Swiggy has a difference of almost Rs 25!!" wrote one user on X.