From Zomato To Paytm: Inside India's Digital Revolution

Zomato, Naukri and Cartrade were some apps that saw strong traffic momentum in June 2024, according to Citi Research. While, Delhivery's traffic remained low, indicating e-commerce traffic trends remain tepid, Paytm's UPI gross merchandise value market share loss may have bottomed out in May-June, it said.

Beauty and personal care sector saw steady growth led by Nykaa, the research note said.

The study was based on average daily active users on Android and iOS apps, along with mobile and desktop website traffic trends and downloads data.