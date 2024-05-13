Zomato Records Highest Ever Orders On Mother's Day, Beats New Year's Eve Numbers
Zomato Ltd. reported its highest-ever number of orders on Mother's Day, surpassing the record volumes seen on New Year's Eve, chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal said on Sunday.
"We have surpassed our highest orders today! Thank you for making us a part of your celebrations. I feel it's truly remarkable how, for a country with so many festivals, NYE, Valentine’s, etc - it’s Mother’s Day that takes the cake," he wrote in a post on the social media platform X.
Goyal thanked all the Zomato and Blinkit delivery partners for "making the day memorable for so many others."
"Mother's Day, for the first time ever, is turning out to be a (much) higher volume day than New Year's Eve," the founder of the food delivery giant had said earlier in the day.
The surge in orders wasn't limited to just food but extended to other gifting items. Zomato's quick commerce platform Blinkit witnessed a significant uptick in demand for items such as handbags, fresh bouquets and smartwatches.
To celebrate Mother's Day, the company invited the mothers of their employees to Zomato's office. "Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better," Goyal said.
