Zomato Q3 Results Review: Analysts Hike Target Price On Profit Beat; Shares Jump

Shares of Zomato rose as much as 5.07%, the highest level since Dec. 3, 2021, before paring gains to trade 1.25% higher at 10:54 a.m. This compares to a 0.16% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 172.52% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.30 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.55.

Of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 11.2%.