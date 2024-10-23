Zomato Is The New Treasury Trader In Town

India's largest food delivery and quick commerce player, Zomato, posted a profit after tax of Rs 176 crore in its second quarter report card, led by other income of Rs 221 crore. A closer look shows that Zomato earned nearly Rs 400 crore from net gains from mutual funds, interest income from government securities, interest on debentures or bonds, and interest from bank deposits. That is nearly 8% of the company's revenue and close to...