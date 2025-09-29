Business NewsBusinessZomato Launches 'Healthy Mode'; Deepinder Goyal Shares Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato Launches 'Healthy Mode'; Deepinder Goyal Shares Details

Zomato' Healthy Mode has gone live in Gurugram and is set to reach other cities in the coming weeks.

29 Sep 2025, 11:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit) </p></div>
(Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Zomato on Monday said that it has rolled out a new feature that rates meals for their nutritional value, aiming to help users pick healthier options while ordering food. Called Healthy Mode, the tool has gone live in Gurugram and is set to reach other cities in the coming weeks.

In a post on X, chief executive Deepinder Goyal said the company had made it simple for people to order food but had not done enough to guide them towards meals that were genuinely good for health. He wrote that Zomato’s mission of “better food for more people” needed to place greater weight on nutrition.

ALSO READ

Air India, Zomato Ink Loyalty Program: Users To Win Maharaja Points, Free Air Tickets & More
Opinion
Air India, Zomato Ink Loyalty Program: Users To Win Maharaja Points, Free Air Tickets & More
Read More

Each dish listed under the new mode carries a score—ranging from Low to Super—based on protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and micronutrients. The scoring is powered by artificial intelligence and restaurant data, but the app displays only a straightforward explanation of why a dish qualifies as healthy.

According to Goyal, the feature is designed with a high bar, allowing even professional athletes to rely on it when choosing food. He described the move as personal, adding that he had long felt uneasy that Zomato made indulgent eating easy but did not make healthy eating as accessible.

ALSO READ

Swiggy Vs Zomato: What Should You Bet On Amid GST Cuts? Five Key Triggers To Watch
Opinion
Swiggy Vs Zomato: What Should You Bet On Amid GST Cuts? Five Key Triggers To Watch
Read More

He urged users to try the service, point out its flaws, and provide feedback. “This is just the beginning,” Goyal said, noting that the company hopes to refine the feature as it expands.

ALSO READ

Zomato Under Fire Over Platform Fee Hike: 'Will Cost More Than The Food Itself'
Opinion
Zomato Under Fire Over Platform Fee Hike: 'Will Cost More Than The Food Itself'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT