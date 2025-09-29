Zomato Launches 'Healthy Mode'; Deepinder Goyal Shares Details

Zomato on Monday said that it has rolled out a new feature that rates meals for their nutritional value, aiming to help users pick healthier options while ordering food. Called Healthy Mode, the tool has gone live in Gurugram and is set to reach other cities in the coming weeks.

In a post on X, chief executive Deepinder Goyal said the company had made it simple for people to order food but had not done enough to guide them towards meals that were genuinely good for health. He wrote that Zomato’s mission of “better food for more people” needed to place greater weight on nutrition.