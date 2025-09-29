Zomato Launches 'Healthy Mode'; Deepinder Goyal Shares Details
Zomato' Healthy Mode has gone live in Gurugram and is set to reach other cities in the coming weeks.
Zomato on Monday said that it has rolled out a new feature that rates meals for their nutritional value, aiming to help users pick healthier options while ordering food. Called Healthy Mode, the tool has gone live in Gurugram and is set to reach other cities in the coming weeks.
In a post on X, chief executive Deepinder Goyal said the company had made it simple for people to order food but had not done enough to guide them towards meals that were genuinely good for health. He wrote that Zomato’s mission of “better food for more people” needed to place greater weight on nutrition.
For years, thereâs been something about Zomato that made me uneasy.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 29, 2025
We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinelyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/zBmnI1c0th
ALSO READ
Air India, Zomato Ink Loyalty Program: Users To Win Maharaja Points, Free Air Tickets & More
Each dish listed under the new mode carries a score—ranging from Low to Super—based on protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre, and micronutrients. The scoring is powered by artificial intelligence and restaurant data, but the app displays only a straightforward explanation of why a dish qualifies as healthy.
According to Goyal, the feature is designed with a high bar, allowing even professional athletes to rely on it when choosing food. He described the move as personal, adding that he had long felt uneasy that Zomato made indulgent eating easy but did not make healthy eating as accessible.
He urged users to try the service, point out its flaws, and provide feedback. “This is just the beginning,” Goyal said, noting that the company hopes to refine the feature as it expands.