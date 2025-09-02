Zomato Hikes Platform Fees By 20% Amid Festive Season Demand Surge

Food delivery aggregator Zomato has hiked its platform fees by 20% amid the surge in demand due to the onset of festive season. The company, which is part of Eternal Ltd., has increased the fees to Rs 12 per order from Rs 10 earlier.

The hike for customers is across all cities where Zomato operates. This comes in the backdrop of rival Swiggy experimenting with a Rs 14 platform fee at select locations last month due to increased demand.

Zomato had, ahead of the festive season last year, hiked the platform fees to Rs 10 from the earlier Rs 6 per order. This hike was three months after the Gurugram-based company increased its platform fee to Rs 6 from Rs 5 per order.