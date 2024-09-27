NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns

Chopra has tendered her resignation and would step down with immediate effect to pursue other interests.

27 Sep 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Zomato Ltd. said on Friday that its co-founder Akriti Chopra has resigned.

Chopra, who served the food-quick commerce company as a co-founder and chief people officer, has tendered her resignation and would step down with immediate effect to pursue other interests, Zomato said in a statement to the exchanges.

(This is a developing story.)

