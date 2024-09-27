Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns

File photo of Zomato logo seen on a cellular device. Chopra, who served the food-quick commerce company as a co-founder and chief people officer, has tendered her resignation and would step down with immediate effect to pursue other interests.
Zomato Ltd. said on Friday that its co-founder Akriti Chopra has resigned.
Chopra, who served the food-quick commerce company as a co-founder and chief people officer, has tendered her resignation and would step down with immediate effect to pursue other interests, Zomato said in a statement to the exchanges.