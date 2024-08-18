Zomato Bans AI-Generated Food Images After Rise In Complaints, Refunds

Zomato has decided to crackdown on AI-generated food images after receiving multiple customer complaints, CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Sunday, via a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"One place where we strongly discourage the use of AI is images for dishes in restaurant menus. AI-generated food/dish images are misleading, and we have received numerous customer complaints on this issue," Goyal's post read.

Starting August-end, Zomato will actively start removing AI-generated images from menus and stop accepting such fresh image uploads.