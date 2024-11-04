Zomato CEO Clarifies On Food Safety Practices After False-Dated Mushrooms Incident

Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal clarified on Monday regarding food safety at the company's Hyperpure warehouse in Hyderabad, following reports of mushroom packets labelled with future packing dates. Goyal attributed the issue to a vendor error and emphasised the company's commitment to food safety standards.

In a detailed response shared on social media platform X, Goyal clarified that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) team identified 90 packets of button mushrooms with incorrect packaging dates during an inspection. "These were already identified by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward QC. This is not usual and was due to a manual typing error on the vendor’s side," he wrote.