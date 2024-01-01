Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy See Record Orders On New Year's Eve

Food delivery platforms ended 2023, clocking their highest ever orders on New Year's Eve, according to statistics shared by these firms.

The chief executive officers of all start-ups, from Zomato-owned Blinkit to Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share order volumes, comparing them to the same period last year. The companies also shared insights on what users ordered to ring in 2024.

Quick-commerce firms Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto said their Sunday order count surpassed the total orders on Dec. 31, 2022. Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy hit several milestones as well.

"It's just 5:15 p.m., and we've already crossed the total number of orders we did on New Year’s Eve 2022!” Albinder Dhindsa, chief executive officer at Blinkit, said on X on Dec. 31. The company has hit its highest-ever orders per minute, with chips and sodas being the most-sold items in a day. As many as 1.47 lakh packets of chips, over 2 lakh soft drinks, 68,231 bottles of soda, and 2,412 packets of ice cubes were ordered, according to Dhindsa.