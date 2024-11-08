Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Slams Freshworks Layoffs, Calls It 'Naked Greed'
Freshworks reportedly laid off 13% of its workforce on Thursday, affecting 660 employees, in a cost cutting measure, to improve efficiency.
In the backdrop of layoffs at Freshworks, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu has said that a cash rich company with the ability to afford stock buyback, laying off employees is a move made for “naked greed”.
Even though Vembu did not name Freshworks, in an X post he wrote, “A company that has $1 billion cash, which is about 1.5 times its annual revenue, and is actually still growing at a decent 20% rate and making a cash profit, laying off 12-13% of its workforce should not expect any loyalty from its employees ever. And to add insult to injury, when it can afford $400 million in a stock buyback.”
Freshworks Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside, in a mail to employees, had reportedly said that the company is realigning its workforce to add more focus on artificial intelligence, customer and employee experience. These changes are being made while the business is profitable, he had noted.
“I can understand the unfortunate reality of layoffs when a business is struggling or declining and making a loss. This is not that situation, this is naked greed, nothing less,” Vembu wrote.
He also questioned if the company leadership does not have the vision and imagination to invest $400 million in another line of business, where previously hired employees can be put to work. “Are there no such opportunities in tech? Are you so lacking in curiosity, vision and imagination? Are you so lacking in empathy?” he questioned.
Vembu also added that laying off has become common in the US corporate world and it is now being imported to India. “This is why choose to remain private. We put our customers and employees first. Shareholders should come last,” he wrote.
Girish Mathrubootham-founded Freshworks listed on Nasdaq in 2021, after completing an initial public offering worth over a billion dollars. The company has conducted multiple rounds of layoffs since last year, and currently employees around 5,000 people.