Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Slams Freshworks Layoffs, Calls It 'Naked Greed'

In the backdrop of layoffs at Freshworks, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu has said that a cash rich company with the ability to afford stock buyback, laying off employees is a move made for “naked greed”.

Chennai/US-based Freshworks reportedly laid off 13% of its workforce on Thursday, affecting 660 employees, in a cost cutting measure, to improve efficiency.

Even though Vembu did not name Freshworks, in an X post he wrote, “A company that has $1 billion cash, which is about 1.5 times its annual revenue, and is actually still growing at a decent 20% rate and making a cash profit, laying off 12-13% of its workforce should not expect any loyalty from its employees ever. And to add insult to injury, when it can afford $400 million in a stock buyback.”

Freshworks Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside, in a mail to employees, had reportedly said that the company is realigning its workforce to add more focus on artificial intelligence, customer and employee experience. These changes are being made while the business is profitable, he had noted.