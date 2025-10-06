Zoho To Transform Workspace Collaboration With New AI-Powered Platform ‘Vani’: How Does It Work?

'Vani' is Zoho’s latest addition to its suite of productivity solutions. Unlike traditional collaboration software that focus mainly on chat or file sharing, 'Vani' emphasises visual thinking.

According to the company’s blog, it provides a digital canvas where teams can brainstorm, sketch workflows, map ideas and execute plans, all within a single environment.

According to Zoho, 'Vani' operates on the three pillars of “visualise, collaborate and execute.” It helps teams turn complex discussions into clear, actionable visuals.

'Vani' integrates tools such as whiteboards, diagrams, mind maps, sticky notes, video calls, contextual comments and asynchronous collaboration features.