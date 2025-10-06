Zoho To Transform Workspace Collaboration With New AI-Powered Platform ‘Vani’: How Does It Work?
Zoho has launched 'Vani', a visual AI-driven collaboration platform to help teams brainstorm, plan and execute projects better.
SaaS unicorn Zoho unveiled ‘Vani’ on Oct. 1. The platform offers AI-powered visual tools for workplace collaboration. In a blog post, the company said, “Whether it’s an infinite whiteboard, mind maps, diagrams, workflows, or ready-to-use templates, 'Vani' gives your team a shared space where thoughts become tangible and action flows naturally.”
'Vani' also allows teams to bring in data from multiple sources, including desktops, cloud drives and excel sheets, ensuring better collaboration across platforms.
ALSO READ
'Made In India, Made For The World': Sridhar Vembu Highlights Zoho's Nationalist Credentials
What is 'Vani'?
'Vani' is Zoho’s latest addition to its suite of productivity solutions. Unlike traditional collaboration software that focus mainly on chat or file sharing, 'Vani' emphasises visual thinking.
According to the company’s blog, it provides a digital canvas where teams can brainstorm, sketch workflows, map ideas and execute plans, all within a single environment.
According to Zoho, 'Vani' operates on the three pillars of “visualise, collaborate and execute.” It helps teams turn complex discussions into clear, actionable visuals.
'Vani' integrates tools such as whiteboards, diagrams, mind maps, sticky notes, video calls, contextual comments and asynchronous collaboration features.
ALSO READ
'Made In India, Made For The World': Sridhar Vembu Highlights Zoho's Nationalist Credentials
Reimagining Team Collaboration
Zoho highlights the challenges of traditional teamwork with a simple analogy: “Planning a football game without a formation board.”
“Players huddle up, the coach explains the strategy, and everyone nods, but no one is really sure which position they're playing. The game begins, and confusion takes over,” said Zoho in the blog. The company added that a similar lack of clarity affects many workplaces today.
'Vani' addresses this issue by ensuring that ideas are not only discussed but also visualised. Zoho said “Over 60% of Gen X and Millennials say they collaborate better through visuals like diagrams, charts and videos rather than words alone.”
Features Of 'Vani'
Visualise: 'Vani’s' infinite whiteboard allows brainstorming. Users can create mind maps, flowcharts, sketches and diagrams in real time. Its AI tools can generate visual elements, helping teams overcome creative blocks.
Collaborate: Collaboration is central to 'Vani'. Teams can work synchronously or asynchronously using built-in video meetings, contextual comments, voice notes, and reactions. The 'flow' feature tracks the journey of ideas, allowing team members across time zones to contribute at their own pace.
Execute: 'Vani' goes beyond brainstorming, enabling teams to move ideas into action. Users can create database tables, build workflows and track deliverables within the same space.
Vani’s AI capabilities
Vani’s AI helps teams visualise, collaborate and execute easily. It generates mind maps and flowcharts, summarises 'Spaces' and 'Frames' for quick insights and streamlines processes to move teams efficiently from planning to action.
Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief scientist at Zoho, wrote in a post on X that 'Vani' is currently accessible on desktop and through browser, with a mobile version planned to launch “in due course.”
In other news, we have launched Vani, which does fresh thinking on team collaboration. We call Vani the all-in-one, visual-first intelligent platform. Vani sparks creativity!— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 2, 2025
It represents many years of R&D and we already have customers using it and loving it. Please try it withâ¦ pic.twitter.com/2mIhMrDBeQ
According to reports, Zoho aims to challenge global players like Google, Microsoft and Zoom in the workplace productivity space with 'Vani'.