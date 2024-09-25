Zoho Launches ONDC Seller App Vikra And Zoho IoT Platform

Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered technology company, launched Vikra, a seller app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce network and Zoho IoT, a low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.

Vikra is designed to function as the crucial bridge connecting businesses to the vast expanse of India's market through the ONDC network. Businesses using the app can get on boarded to the ONDC network easily, set up stores, create product catalogues, and start selling quickly through popular buyer apps like Paytm, Ola, and Snapdeal.

The app also offers personalised support for onboarding, catalouging, managing operations, reconciling payment settlements from the ONDC network, and resolving customer disputes.

Built on Zoho's finance and operations platform, Vikra enables seamless interoperability with other applications, such as Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho Commerce.

Zoho IoT collects and manages IoT device data in real time, offering businesses insights and streamlined operational analysis. Its features allow organisations to automate processes and make data-driven decisions.

The platform's AI capabilities transform data into actionable insights, predict system outages, identify anomalies or forecast trends, optimise operations, and enhance customer experiences. Zoho IoT integrates with Zoho’s existing suite of applications.