Zoho Launches ONDC Seller App Vikra And Zoho IoT Platform
Zoho's Vikra is designed to function as the crucial bridge connecting businesses to the vast expanse of India's market through the ONDC network.
Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered technology company, launched Vikra, a seller app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce network and Zoho IoT, a low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.
Vikra is designed to function as the crucial bridge connecting businesses to the vast expanse of India's market through the ONDC network. Businesses using the app can get on boarded to the ONDC network easily, set up stores, create product catalogues, and start selling quickly through popular buyer apps like Paytm, Ola, and Snapdeal.
The app also offers personalised support for onboarding, catalouging, managing operations, reconciling payment settlements from the ONDC network, and resolving customer disputes.
Built on Zoho's finance and operations platform, Vikra enables seamless interoperability with other applications, such as Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory and Zoho Commerce.
Zoho IoT collects and manages IoT device data in real time, offering businesses insights and streamlined operational analysis. Its features allow organisations to automate processes and make data-driven decisions.
The platform's AI capabilities transform data into actionable insights, predict system outages, identify anomalies or forecast trends, optimise operations, and enhance customer experiences. Zoho IoT integrates with Zoho’s existing suite of applications.
"We remain steadfast in our product R&D (research and development) efforts, with a focus on effectively enhancing our platform through innovating and launching new products like Vikra and Zoho IoT, while also integrating AI capabilities across the tech stack," said Sridhar Vembu, chief executive officer and co-founder, Zoho Corp.
The company has steadily advanced on its contextual intelligence vision, applying AI technology to enhance customer experience and offer deeper insights, he said.
It saw a customer growth of 31% in 2023 in India, it said. Zoho is expanding dramatically in the Indian market and anticipates to grow faster in the coming decade with increased R&D, Vembu told NDTV Profit.
India has reached number two in global revenues for Zoho. Further, the emerging markets are contributing highly to the growth, which includes geographies like the Middle East. This comes as growth in developed markets such as Europe and the US has slowed down due to the economy and demographics, the top executive said.
Vembu also mentioned that Zoho is increasingly setting up data centres in multiple locations as regulation on data localisation becomes stringent. The company currently has 18 data centres, he said.