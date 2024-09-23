Zoff Foods Aims To Ride E-Commerce Wave, Trust Deficit Facing Spice Biggies

A promising entrant in the Rs 1 lakh crore Indian spice market is seeking to strike the iron while it's hot, as recent concerns around suspected contamination in India's leading spice players spike and the growing trend of ordering online.

Founded by brothers Akash and Ashish Agrawal in 2018, Raipur-based direct-to-consumer brand Zoff Foods has been able to scale their spices business to a Rs 100 crore topline, primarily via e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

"People's views have certainly changed towards those spices because two major brands were alleged to have been adulterated. People don't know the extent of adulteration, but they have started searching for newer brands. As a result, our new customers have increased," Akash told NDTV Profit in an exclusive conversation, referring to suspected contamination in MDH and Everest spices.

Agrawal added that as a result of these concerns against spice powders, the whole spice market is also growing.

"The purity and trust that come with whole spices versus powdered spices have come to the fore. The immediate benefit, however, has gone to their smaller, direct competitors. But searches for 'new-age' spice brands have skyrocketed. For the last 2-3 months, every month we're witnessing a 20-30% uptick month-on-month. We're on track to do our highest ever monthly figure on e-commerce this month as well," he said.

Zoff Foods, which Agrawal describes as an abbreviation for 'Zone of Fresh Foods', is in the business of selling packaged whole spices, powdered spices and dry fruits. It has quickly grown to roughly Rs 100 crore in revenue for FY24, with Ebitda-level profitability, with a large chunk of growth coming in the last two years, thanks to folks ordering online, be it Amazon and Flipkart or Zepto and Blinkit.

"For FY25, we're targeting a Rs 125-130 crore topline, which is about 25% growth. We'll beat the spice market growth, which is at 11% CAGR," he said.

About 65% of Zoff's revenues come from e-commerce platforms, while about 35% come from general trade or offline channels. Quick-commerce, part of the e-commerce pie, is at about 20% alone. "Amazon, Flipkart, our own website, BigBasket, and Cred are heavier for us than q-commerce," Agrawal said.

Armed with its first institutional fundraise, with Rs 40 crore from JM Financial, Zoff Foods now wants to set processes internally. Prior to that, it had only raised seed-level money from Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India and Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd.

"Investors saw a quick-commerce revolution coming in, and we have the potential to be the first large q-commerce-driven spice player. JM Financial has seen the short time span in which we've reached Rs 100 crore," Agrawal said.