Flipkart-backed Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., the operator of trucking services platform Blackbuck, plans to develop new products, enhance its platforms, and expand distribution channels to sustain growth, according to Chairman and CEO Rajesh Yabaji. On Friday, Zinka Logistics debuted on the NSE with shares opening at ₹280.9, a 2.89% premium over its IPO price of ₹273.