Zinka Logistics Chairman Shares Three Investment Areas In Focus Post IPO

Flipkart-backed Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd., which operates trucking services platform Blackbuck, will continue to create new offerings, build its platforms and invest in distribution to maintain growth, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Yabaji said.

Shares of Zinka Logistics listed at a premium of 2.89% on the NSE, at Rs 280.9 apiece over its IPO price of Rs 273 apiece on Friday. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 279.05 per share, at a premium of 2.22%.

Yabaji, who is also managing director of the company, spelt out the company's “game plan” in conversation with NDTV Profit.

“Over the years, I think the company has done well in three different dimensions, and I think those dimensions are the ones which we are doubling down in the future as well,” he said.

He noted how Zinka Logistics had “continuously strived to innovate, to create new offerings for truckers.”

“We’ve launched multiple new services year after year. So that's a place where a lot of the investment also is going to go in the future,” he added.