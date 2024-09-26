Zetwerk Bags Module Supply Order From NTPC

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZetwerk Bags Module Supply Order From NTPC
26 Sep 2024
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 megawatt peak of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-compliant 'Made in India' solar photovoltaic modules</p><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 megawatt peak of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-compliant 'Made in India' solar photovoltaic modules

(Source: Freepik)

Zetwerk Manufacturing on Thursday said it has received a solar module supply order from state-owned National Thermal Power Corporation for its Gujarat project.

The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 megawatt peak of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-compliant 'Made in India' solar photovoltaic modules, including mandatory spares, for the 1,200 MW Khavda Solar project, the company said in a statement.

The company did not disclose any financial details of the project awarded by NTPC.

Zetwerk aims to execute the order in a span of 210 days, it said.

