ADVERTISEMENT
Zetwerk Bags Module Supply Order From NTPC
The company did not disclose any financial details of the project awarded by NTPC.
Zetwerk Manufacturing on Thursday said it has received a solar module supply order from state-owned National Thermal Power Corporation for its Gujarat project.
The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 megawatt peak of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers-compliant 'Made in India' solar photovoltaic modules, including mandatory spares, for the 1,200 MW Khavda Solar project, the company said in a statement.
The company did not disclose any financial details of the project awarded by NTPC.
Zetwerk aims to execute the order in a span of 210 days, it said.
Opinion
Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs 26 Crore Order From Solar Energy Player
ADVERTISEMENT