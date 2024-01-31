ZestMoney To Turn Operationally Profitable Within Months Post Deal, Says DMI Group

DMI Group's acquisition of ZestMoney will help the beleaguered fintech platform turn operationally profitable within a "handful of months", according to the group's Joint Managing Director and Co-Founder Shivashish Chatterjee.

"The transaction that DMI has done, should significantly shorten the time that it takes Zest to become profitable on a standalone basis. We think that there are significant synergies that we bring to the table, in terms of costs that we can save them both on the balance sheet side and in terms of operational expenses," Chatterjee told NDTV Profit.

"We expect that in a handful of months, the platform should become sustainable on a standalone basis, because it is profitable on an operating basis and at that point, there is a lot of leeway for both the platform and the employees to hopefully get the benefit of what they've built over the past six or seven years," he said.

Earlier in January, DMI acquired ZestMoney in a fire sale after the latter failed to secure funding.