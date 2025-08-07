Zerodha's Rainmatter Picks Up 5% Stake In Deepak Shenoy's Capitalmind Financial Services

“In line with SEBI regulations, our stake is capped at 10%, and we will not have a board seat, ensuring their independence,” Kamath said, as per BL.

Kamath, in a post on X, also stated, It is sometimes surreal how life comes full circle. "Deepak Shenoy was among the first people I spoke to about the idea of Zerodha. When we started, he agreed to lend his credibility by having his name on our website as an advisor. We're happy to be backing him through Rainmatter as Capital Mind continues its journey of now being an AMC."