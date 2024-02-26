Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Says 'Slightly Broken' After Suffering Mild Stroke

Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer, Nithin Kamath, revealed on Monday that he suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago.

"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count... I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded," he said in a post on X.

Kamath said he will need three to six months for a full recovery.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," he said.