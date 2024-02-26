Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Says 'Slightly Broken' After Suffering Mild Stroke
Kamath said he will need three to six months for full recovery.
Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer, Nithin Kamath, revealed on Monday that he suffered a mild stroke around six weeks ago.
"Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count... I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded," he said in a post on X.
Kamath said he will need three to six months for a full recovery.
"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," he said.
Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out âany of these could be possible reasons.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024
I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droopâ¦ pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER
The 44-year old was known for frequently speaking about sports and fitness on his social media. However, the experience made him rethink about his habits and schedule.
Friends and followers took to his post wishing him good health and recovery.
Ashneer Grover while wishing him good health said it could be because he was "deeply affected because of passing away of your dad". He further said, "It got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break !"