Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Says He Suffered 'Mild Stroke' 6 Weeks Ago

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday revealed that he suffered a "mild stroke" six weeks ago.

"Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," he said in a post on X.

Kamath said his face drooped and he has not been able to read or write. "From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he said.

The billionaire also wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected. "The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," he said.