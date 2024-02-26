NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZerodha's Nithin Kamath Says He Suffered 'Mild Stroke' 6 Weeks Ago
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Says He Suffered 'Mild Stroke' 6 Weeks Ago

The billionaire also wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected.

26 Feb 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday revealed that he suffered a "mild stroke" six weeks ago.

"Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons," he said in a post on X.

Kamath said his face drooped and he has not been able to read or write. "From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he said.

The billionaire also wondered why a person who is fit and takes care of himself could be affected. "The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit," he said.

Several X users wished a speedy recover to Nithin Kamath after he posted about suffering a 'mild stroke.'

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover replied to Kamath's post and said, "Dude - take care. Most likely you are deeply affected because of passing away of your dad - it got me too after my dad’s demise - I simply collapsed one day. Take a break!"

"My goodness, this has been a super tough time for you Nithin, take it easy and wish you the best to be healthy and smiling soon!" Capitalmind founder Deepak Shenoy said.

