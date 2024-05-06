Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Reveals Why His Phone Is Always On Silent Mode
Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer, Nithin Kamath reminisced about his days working at a call center and shared some old pictures with his colleagues.
He said his phone is always on silent mode these days because it has become "unusable" due to telemarketing calls. Calling it "karma", Kamath said his call centre stint, where he made unsolicited calls, had come back to bite him.
"My phone has become unusable due to telemarketing and is always silent. Guess what goes around comes around," Kamath wrote in a post that has gone viral now.
The post garnered over three lakh views and hundreds of comments from social media users. While some users empathised with Kamath's situation, others shared their own experiences with telemarketing calls.
"9/10 calls are spam and selling unwanted stuff. Voice calls will be dead and data only will win. Matter of time," one user commented.
Another user joked, "You did that crime. I never did anything like that. But get hundreds of call daily. Even after activating DND since ages. 😁 What is my Karma?"
Another said, "Bhai, we want to meet you to pitch our startup but have no way to knowing your number, but telemarketers call you multiple times! Kya duniya hai 😵💫"
"I have simply stopped picking calls from unknown numbers. I assume that in case of some emergency, people will have other means like email, WhatsApp & relatives to reach me," remarked another user.
Meanwhile, Kamath made his first public appearance just over two months after revealing he had suffered a mild stroke. The 44-year-old entrepreneur attended the Zero1 fest on April 29 where he spoke about health and wealth, and he shared on X that he was slowly getting back to normal.
