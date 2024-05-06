Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Reveals Why His Phone Is Always On Silent Mode

Zerodha's co-founder and chief executive officer, Nithin Kamath reminisced about his days working at a call center and shared some old pictures with his colleagues.

He said his phone is always on silent mode these days because it has become "unusable" due to telemarketing calls. Calling it "karma", Kamath said his call centre stint, where he made unsolicited calls, had come back to bite him.

"My phone has become unusable due to telemarketing and is always silent. Guess what goes around comes around," Kamath wrote in a post that has gone viral now.