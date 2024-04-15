Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Launches Non-Dilutive Grant Fund For Young Founders

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZerodha's Nikhil Kamath Launches Non-Dilutive Grant Fund For Young Founders
The WTFund is an extension of Kamath's 'WTF is' podcast, which features business leaders in conversation.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha. (Source: Company)

Zerodha's founder, billionaire Nikhil Kamath, has launched a non-dilutive, grant-based fund for entrepreneurs aged 25 and below. Named 'WTFund', the sector-agnostic fund will offer a one-time grant of Rs 20 lakh in lieu of which founders will not have to divest any stake in the company, thereby retaining full ownership.

The fund will also provide access to mentorship, a go-to-market studio, beta testing, talent acquisition channels through an internship programme, a fractional CXO database, and moonlighting opportunities. 

The fund will invest in 40 founders aged 25 or younger each year, and they will receive support until they secure their first institutional funding.

The WTFund is an extension of Kamath's 'WTF is' podcast, which features business leaders in conversation.

