Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why Health Insurance Is Extremely Important For Indians

"Most Indians are just 1 hospitalisation away from bankruptcy. A good health insurance plan is mandatory," Kamath wrote in his post.

Kamath recommends picking an insurer with a track record of atleast five to 10 years, with five years being desirable and 10 being optimal.

He also recommends that their three-year average claim settlement ratio percentage should be within the range of 80-90%.

He recommends picking an insurer with 5,000-8,000 network hospitals. Kamath also suggests picking an insurer with an incurred claim ratio of 55-75%, stating that an insurer which can settle claims and make profit is good in the long run.

He also advises Indians to make sure that their insurer has their three-year average volume of complaints as low as possible to maintain quality control.