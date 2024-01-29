Zerodha Faces Outage Again; Brokerage Firm Says 'Issue Is Now Resolved'

In December 2023, Zerodha users were unable to log in to Kite as they faced two different issues with login and market watch. The login issues occurred because of an exponentially larger number of customer password reset requests due to an increase in geo-location accuracy of IP/geo-location database.

Zerodha co-founder, Nikhil Kamath, had then said that about 10% of active users faced disruptions intermittently for about 30 minutes. The company faced a similar technical glitch on November 6, 2023, as well. The issue was due to an unscheduled update in the anti-malware monitoring service from the EMS vendor.