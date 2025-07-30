Zepto's Turnover Rises 150% To Over Rs 11,100 Crore In FY25

Aadit Palicha-led Zepto Pvt.'s turnover has more than doubled over the previous fiscal to Rs 11,110 crore, regulatory filings by an existing investor showed.

The revenue, disclosed as part of Mumbai-based Elcid Investments' funding in the quick commerce firm, shows a 150% jump from the previous year's top line of Rs 4,455 crore.

"The company intends to invest up to Rs 7.5 crore approximately for subscribing to the compulsorily convertible preference shares of the face value Rs 5 each representing on a fully diluted basis 22,55,639 equity shares of the company for an amount of ₹33.25 per share," Elcid said.

As of March, 2025, Elcid already had an investment worth Rs 18.2 crore in Zepto.

"The percentage of stake acquired pursuant to the investment is approximately 0.0146% of Zepto’s share capital," Elcid added.