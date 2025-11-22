Zepto, Eternal Back New Labour Codes — Say Gig Worker Welfare Will Rise Without Hurting Flexibility
For the first time the gig workers, platform workers, and aggregators are brought under the law.
Zepto and Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Saturday welcomed the rollout of India’s new labour codes and said the reforms will strengthen social security for gig and platform workers while supporting business operations.
A Zepto spokesperson said the company supports the move as a step toward clearer rules that protect workers and enable ease of doing business. The spokesperson said the new framework will strengthen social security for delivery partners without limiting operational flexibility in quick commerce.
Eternal said the consolidation of 29 central laws into four labour codes is a major systems reform and provides simpler and more consistent rules for the sector. The company said the Code on Social Security, 2020, improves access to welfare for gig workers nationwide, including those supporting Zomato and Blinkit.
Eternal said a unified national framework brings uniformity for gig workers and improves ease of doing business for platforms. It said it already provides comprehensive insurance and welfare benefits free of cost and supports measures that enhance outcomes for gig workers. The company told shareholders that the financial and operational impact of the Code on Social Security will be known once rules are notified. It said any impact will not harm long-term business sustainability and the company has been planning for social security contributions.
Welfare Contributions
Aggregators including Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Rapido and Urban Company must contribute 1–2% of annual turnover towards gig and platform worker welfare under the new labour codes. The Ministry of Labour and Employment said the contribution is capped at 5% of the amounts paid or payable to workers.
The codes define gig work, platform work and aggregators for the first time. Gig workers will receive Aadhaar-linked universal account numbers to make welfare benefits portable across states. Workers above the age of sixteen must register through self-declaration and Aadhaar to access benefits.
Wider Coverage
Provisions extend to MSME employees, beedi and cigar workers, plantation and mine workers, hazardous industry workers, fixed-term employees, gig and platform workers, contract workers, women workers and youth workers. Workers in hazardous sectors and mines will receive free annual health check-ups.
Women are permitted to work night shifts across sectors and the codes prohibit gender-based discrimination in pay and workplace conditions.
Confederation of Indian Industry director general Chandrajit Banerjee said consolidating 29 laws will improve wages, social security and safety and provide predictable regulation. He said the reforms align India with global standards, ease compliance and support productivity.