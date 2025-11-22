Zepto, Eternal Back New Labour Codes — Say Gig Worker Welfare Will Rise Without Hurting Flexibility

Zepto and Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Saturday welcomed the rollout of India’s new labour codes and said the reforms will strengthen social security for gig and platform workers while supporting business operations.

A Zepto spokesperson said the company supports the move as a step toward clearer rules that protect workers and enable ease of doing business. The spokesperson said the new framework will strengthen social security for delivery partners without limiting operational flexibility in quick commerce.

Eternal said the consolidation of 29 central laws into four labour codes is a major systems reform and provides simpler and more consistent rules for the sector. The company said the Code on Social Security, 2020, improves access to welfare for gig workers nationwide, including those supporting Zomato and Blinkit.

Eternal said a unified national framework brings uniformity for gig workers and improves ease of doing business for platforms. It said it already provides comprehensive insurance and welfare benefits free of cost and supports measures that enhance outcomes for gig workers. The company told shareholders that the financial and operational impact of the Code on Social Security will be known once rules are notified. It said any impact will not harm long-term business sustainability and the company has been planning for social security contributions.