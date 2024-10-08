Zepto Zeroes In On Bengaluru's Total Mall For New Headquarters
The company recently secured $340 million in funding, boosting Zepto’s valuation to $5 billion as it continues to expand.
Zepto has finalised a mall in Bengaluru as its new headquarters, as the quick-commerce startup moves out of Mumbai and unites its tech teams with other key operational teams currently present across the two cities, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Total Mall in Bengaluru's Sarjapur will be Zepto's new headquarters, and all employees will be working out of the new facility by February. The above-mentioned people told NDTV Profit that Zepto has asked all employees to start working out of a temporary facility in Bengaluru starting Nov. 11.
The company was considering relocating from Mumbai after it ran into leasing issues for its current Powai office, with landlord WeWork moving out of the Chromium property.
A large part of Zepto's team is already based in Bengaluru. The company's chief human resources officer, tech team, chief financial officer, and co-founder Kaivalya Vohra are already based in Bengaluru, while the chief brand officer, chief growth officer, and chief executive officer, Aadit Palicha, and other operational teams are based in Mumbai.
The relocation to Bengaluru will also be cheaper in the longer run for Zepto compared to Mumbai, where rents are higher, the people said.
Zepto is also completing another fundraise, with $340 million raised in a follow-on financing round at a $5 billion valuation, following its previous fundraise in June, raking in over $1 billion in capital in the past few months.