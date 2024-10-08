Zepto Zeroes In On Bengaluru's Total Mall For New Headquarters

Zepto has finalised a mall in Bengaluru as its new headquarters, as the quick-commerce startup moves out of Mumbai and unites its tech teams with other key operational teams currently present across the two cities, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Total Mall in Bengaluru's Sarjapur will be Zepto's new headquarters, and all employees will be working out of the new facility by February. The above-mentioned people told NDTV Profit that Zepto has asked all employees to start working out of a temporary facility in Bengaluru starting Nov. 11.

The company was considering relocating from Mumbai after it ran into leasing issues for its current Powai office, with landlord WeWork moving out of the Chromium property.