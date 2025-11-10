Zepto To Snitch: Top 10 Rising Startups Driving Delhi-NCR's Business Landscape

Zepto, Snitch are among the top startups that are making waves in the National Capital Region. A new report has listed e-commerce platform Zepto as the top rising startup in the region. Fintech company BharatPe has also made it to the list at third rank.

The report, curated by LinkedIn, highlighted the top 10 startups that are on "fire" in the NCR. The companies need not necessarily be headquartered in Delhi for this report. The ranking is based on employee growth, job seeker interest and member engagement. It also considers how well these startups attract talent from ‘LinkedIn top companies’.

"Our second annual list of Top Startups in Delhi-NCR highlights the 10 emerging companies making waves in the city right now. They’re not just attracting top talent and investment, they’re gaining attention locally and shaping the future of their industries,” LinkedIn said last week.

To qualify for this list, companies must be privately held and fully independent. They must also employ at least 30 full-time staff locally and be no older than seven years, LinkedIn highlighted.

Bengaluru-based Zepto, which employs at least 400 full-time staff in its Delhi office, has emerged as the top-ranking rising startup in the region. Founded in 2021, the startup offers quick grocery and other FMCG delivery services in over 50 cities.