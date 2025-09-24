Zepto Inks Pact For 10,000 Job Postings On Government Portal
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.
The Labour & Employment Ministry on Wednesday signed an initial pact with quick commerce player Zepto for enhancing employment opportunities as well as youth employability on the National Career Service (NCS) portal, an official release said. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.
Zepto will provide 10,000 job postings during the MoU duration, creating a predictable and structured pipeline of urban employment opportunities for youth, women, and first-time job seekers, according to the release. Over the past year, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed MoUs with several key organisations, including Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido and Quikr Jobs.
These partnerships have already mobilized nearly five lakh vacancies on the NCS portal, strengthening employment opportunities for the youth. The partnership also creates a bridge to formalisation and upskilling, linking gig workers with e-Shram registration, social security schemes, and opportunities for future employability and protection.
"The National Career Service (NCS) platform has emerged as a unique bridge between employers and job-seekers. With over 52 lakh registered employers and nearly 7.5 crore vacancies mobilised since inception, NCS has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for all employment-related services," Mandaviya said.
On the collaboration between the Ministry and Zepto, Mandaviya emphasised that this partnership would open a new window of opportunity for young people, while allowing Zepto to connect with a suitable talent pool of human resources.
Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder, Zepto, said, "By connecting with NCS, we aim to provide thousands of gig and full-time opportunities, helping to empower India’s youth and contribute to the nation’s economic growth."
The MoU with Zepto adds a new dimension to the Ministry’s mission of connecting job seekers with opportunities in the platform economy, enabling dignified, tech-driven livelihoods and bringing gig and quick-commerce roles into the formal employment ecosystem.