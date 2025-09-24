Zepto Inks Pact For 10,000 Job Postings On Government Portal

Zepto will provide 10,000 job postings during the MoU duration, creating a predictable and structured pipeline of urban employment opportunities for youth, women, and first-time job seekers, according to the release. Over the past year, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed MoUs with several key organisations, including Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido and Quikr Jobs.

These partnerships have already mobilized nearly five lakh vacancies on the NCS portal, strengthening employment opportunities for the youth. The partnership also creates a bridge to formalisation and upskilling, linking gig workers with e-Shram registration, social security schemes, and opportunities for future employability and protection.