Zepto Mulls Moving Headquarters To Bengaluru From Mumbai
A move to Bengaluru will also be cheaper in the longer run for Zepto, compared to Mumbai where rents are higher.
Zepto is considering moving its headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai as the quick-commerce startup seeks to unite its tech teams with other key operational teams currently present across the two cities, according to two persons familiar with the matter.
The unicorn has run into leasing issues for its current Powai office, with landlord WeWork moving out of the Chromium property. This has set the grocery delivery firm on the search for a larger office in Bengaluru, where a large part of its team is already based, the persons told NDTV Profit on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.
The company's chief human resources officer, tech team, chief financial officer and Co-Founder Kaivalya Vohra are already based in Bengaluru, while the chief brand officer, chief growth officer and Chief Executive Officer Aadit Palicha and other operational teams are based in Mumbai.
Coupled with the leasing issue, the company has also outgrown the Mumbai space and hence, a move to Bengaluru is on the cards, though not finalised yet. A move to Bengaluru will also be cheaper in the longer run for Zepto, compared to Mumbai where rents are higher, they said.
It is on the hunt for properties in Bengaluru and a move for all its employees could be announced soon, which will make the company move closer to rivals like Swiggy and Flipkart.
In June, Zepto raised $665 million or about Rs 5,560 crore for its plan to double its dark store count ahead of a potential initial public offering. The company has raised the amount at a valuation of $3.6 billion.