Zepto Mulls Moving Headquarters To Bengaluru From Mumbai

Zepto is considering moving its headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai as the quick-commerce startup seeks to unite its tech teams with other key operational teams currently present across the two cities, according to two persons familiar with the matter.

The unicorn has run into leasing issues for its current Powai office, with landlord WeWork moving out of the Chromium property. This has set the grocery delivery firm on the search for a larger office in Bengaluru, where a large part of its team is already based, the persons told NDTV Profit on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

The company's chief human resources officer, tech team, chief financial officer and Co-Founder Kaivalya Vohra are already based in Bengaluru, while the chief brand officer, chief growth officer and Chief Executive Officer Aadit Palicha and other operational teams are based in Mumbai.