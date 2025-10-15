Zepto, Luicidity, Swish In LinkedIn's List Of Top 20 Indian Startups Of 2025

Zepto, Lucidity, Swish and Weekday, topped the list of LinkedIn's top 20 Indian startups of 2025 list on Wednesday.

Quick-Commerce, food delivery cloud storage services and human resource services were the sectors which were highlighted prominently in the LinkedIn list's leading firms.

IT and software development were the two most featured sectors in the list.

Around 14 of the 20 companies were based in Bangalore, possibly owing to the vibrant IT startup culture in the city.

The list was made using by LinkedIn data. The employment oriented social networking company determined their ranking of startups via four criterion — employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from their top companies list.