Zepto, Luicidity, Swish In LinkedIn's List Of Top 20 Indian Startups Of 2025
Around 14 of the 20 companies were based in Bangalore, possibly owing to the vibrant IT startup culture in the city.
Zepto, Lucidity, Swish and Weekday, topped the list of LinkedIn's top 20 Indian startups of 2025 list on Wednesday.
Quick-Commerce, food delivery cloud storage services and human resource services were the sectors which were highlighted prominently in the LinkedIn list's leading firms.
IT and software development were the two most featured sectors in the list.
The list was made using by LinkedIn data. The employment oriented social networking company determined their ranking of startups via four criterion — employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from their top companies list.
Zepto arrived at the number one position, swiftly gained virality as well as infamy for its unorthodox approach and focus on making swift deliveries across more than 50 cities in India.
Lucidity clinched the number two spot, focusing on simplifying cloud storage for companies. It offers solutions to manage multi-cloud storage, do comprehensive storage assessment, and optimise disk tiering.
Swish was in the number three position, offering 10-minute food deliveries while operating out of Bengaluru. The firm raised $14 million in Series A funding in March 2025, with plans to expand to more micro-markets.
Weekday was number four in the ranking, operating as a human resources firm powered by AI that helps companies hire engineers "proactively" according to LinkedIn.
Jar, a financial services company was in the fifth spot has users saving a fixed amount of "digital gold" every day. It calls itself a "financial fitness platform". Its app has more than 35 million registered users across 12,000 zip codes.
Convin, a software development firm that helps improve AI agent performance for contact centres and in the sixth position, Bhanzu, a math learning platform founded by "world’s fastest human calculator”, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash was at number seven in the list.
Refyne India occupied the eighth position for providing financial services to companies who want to give a 'financial-wellness' platform to their employees, while EMotorad, an e-bike manufacturer, was at number nine.
Visa processing platform Atlys took the number 10 spot for offering visa services for over 150 countries, travel insurance and B2B services for travel agents.
Intervue.io arrived at 11th, Blisslcub was at 12th, FirstClub at 13th, Snabbit was ranked 14th and GoKwik occupied the 15th spot.
Dezerv was at 16th, NEWME at 17th, CARD91 at 18th, LimeChat at number 19th, and was AppsForBharat was at final number 20 spot.