"Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s board will meet to consider and approve raising funds on July 16.The funds may be raised through the issuance of equity shares or other convertible or non-convertible securities, according to an exchange filing on the BSE. These securities include private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or a combination of the aforementioned securities.This was the outcome of another board meeting held on June 6, where it was decided to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares or other securities.Shares of the company closed 0.59% higher at Rs 147.18 apiece, compared to a 0.03% fall in the NSE Nifty 50..ZEE Entertainment CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta Resigns"