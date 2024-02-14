Zee Entertainment's Target Price Cut On Bleak Recovery Outlook

Brokerages reduced the target price on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. as they expect recovery to be uncertain with revenue declines.

Citi Research maintained a 'sell' and reduced the target price to Rs 175 apiece from Rs 180 apiece, assessing recent demand, and profitability outlook.

Competition is likely to intensify for the Punit Goenka-lead conglomerate, with potential consolidation following the termination of its merger with Sony Group's India entity, Citi said in a note.