Zee CEO Punit Goenka Says Sony Calling Off Merger 'A Sign From Lord Ram'

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., called the termination of the merger with Sony 'a sign from lord Ram'.

"As I arrived at Ayodhya early this morning for the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha, I received a message that the deal that I have spent 2 years envisioning and working towards had fallen through, despite my best and most honest efforts," Goenka said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while attended the consecration ceremony. "I believe this to be a sign from the Lord. I resolve to move ahead positively and work towards strengthening Bharat’s pioneering M&E Company, for all its stakeholders."

His message came after Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt., now called Culver Max Entertainment Ltd., confirmed that its India unit has terminated its agreement to merge with Zee