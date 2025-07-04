Zee Board Clarifies Investor Queries On Fundraise Plans

Zee Entertainment Ltd. has addressed pressing concerns raised by investors, providing clarity on its recent strategic decisions, particularly regarding the preferential issue and funding choices.

This comes after three proxy advisory firms—Stakeholders Empowerment Services, Institutional Investor Advisory Services, and InGovern Research—warned investors to vote against Zee's Rs 2,237-crore fundraise plan.

The firm was planning to raise these funds via issue of fully convertible warrants to promotors. This was the first time Zee planned to infuse money into the firm after 18 months.

However, InGovern Research had said that shareholders should seek enhanced disclosures from the Zee board as to how the funds will be utilised, with a project-wise breakdown.

The company's board has directly tackled four key areas of investor apprehension.