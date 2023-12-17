Brands Are Also Mired In The Gaza Conflict

To be sure, shopper boycotts have become so commonplace we’ve basically become desensitized to them. It would be understandable (perhaps even sensible) for brands to brush off the current uproar over the Gaza conflict as another bout of rage that will eventually blow over. But violence in Gaza has resulted in nearly two million Palestinians forced from their homes and some 15,000 civilians and at least 6,000 children killed (though the US State Department has said the death toll could be higher).The conflict has also brought the realities of the Israeli occupation onto consumers’ social media and news feeds and may not be easily dismissed or forgotten. It’s possible that these searing images will spur broad social shifts comparable to the upheaval set in motion when television networks began to regularly broadcast images from the Vietnam War in the 1960s.